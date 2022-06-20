Luton forward linked with AFC Wimbledon return

Luton forward Danny Hylton has been linked with a return to former side AFC Wimbledon.
The 33-year-old remains out of contract at Kenilworth Road, after his deal ran out at the end of the season, although he has been in discussions with Town about staying on.
Rumours that he was interesting League One duo Portsmouth and Ipswich Town were rejected earlier this month, but the South London Press believes he could be on the wish-list for new Dons boss Johnnie Jackson.
Hylton had a loan spell at the fourth tier club back in the 2013-14 season when he played 17 times over the second half of the campaign, scoring three goals, following his move from Rotherham United.
The experienced striker remains hugely popular with Hatters fans, having netted 62 goals in 170 appearances after joining in July 2016, scoring four times in 22 outings last term as Town reached the Championship play-offs.