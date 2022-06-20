Luton forward linked with AFC Wimbledon return

Town forward Danny Hylton

Luton forward Danny Hylton has been linked with a return to former side AFC Wimbledon.

The 33-year-old remains out of contract at Kenilworth Road, after his deal ran out at the end of the season, although he has been in discussions with Town about staying on.

Hylton had a loan spell at the fourth tier club back in the 2013-14 season when he played 17 times over the second half of the campaign, scoring three goals, following his move from Rotherham United.