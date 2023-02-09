Luton teenager on 'surreal experience' of making Town's first team squad for FA Cup trip to Grimsby

Luton youth teamer Joe Johnson described being named on the bench for the Hatters’ FA Cup fourth round replay at Grimsby Town on Tuesday night as a ‘surreal experience'

The 16-year-old had been part of the U18s side who reached the FA Youth Cup fifth round, playing in the 3-2 defeat to Preston North End just 24 hours earlier on Monday evening.

From there though, he was whisked off to Blundell Park, along with 17-year-old Axel Piesold, the former Tottenham Hotspur U18s midfielder having recently signed a development contract with the Hatters after impressing on an extended trial from Dunstable Town.

Johnson, who has caught the eye for the EFL Youth Alliance South-East Division champions with his displays at left back this term, didn’t get on to the field at Grimsby, with the visitors crashing out of the competition having been beaten 3-0 by their League Two opponents.

However, writing on Instagram, the youngster said: “Absolutely surreal experience being on the bench for FA Cup at 16.

"Hopefully more to come.”

Manager Rob Edwards had said about his decision to include the pair: “They’ll learn from that and in the next couple years they'll want to be there on a more regular basis and be out there playing.

Joe Johnson was named on the bench for Town's trip to Grimsby on Tuesday night