Luton to face Premier League Seagulls in pre-season friendly

Luton take on top flight Brighton in a pre-season friendly later this month

Luton will host Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 31.

The Seagulls are the second south coast club to visit Bedfordshire after League One Portsmouth head to Kenilworth Road next weekend, manager Graham Potter expected to bring a full first team squad with him.

The game, against Nathan Jones' former side, Town's boss having played for Albion and briefly been caretaker manager, will kick off at 3pm and is due to be played for 120 minutes.

With fans now allowed back into games once more, the club have confirmed ticket prices for both matches.

Portsmouth: Adult - £10; Over-65 - £7; Under-22 - £7; Under-17 - £5; Accompanied Under-10 – Free.