Luton Town are ball number three for FA Cup second round draw

Hatters to find out their opponents this evening

Luton Town will be ball number three for this evening’s FA Cup second draw.

The Hatters made sure of their place, just, when defeating National League side Forest Green Rovers 4-3 at Kenilworth Road on Friday night, as striker Nahki Wells netted twice, with Lamine Fanne also on target to put the hosts 3-0 up, before their opponents came roaring back to make it 3-3 when scoring three goals in 19 minutes, only for Gideon Kodua to bag an injury time winner.

Victory ensured Town picked up a cheque of £47,750, which takes their competition prize money to just under £90,000 so far this season, having been in the Vertu Trophy and picking up two group stage victories as well, which has been worth £40,000. While Luton were going through, three Football League sides were humbled by non-league opposition, AFC Wimbledon, Crawley and Notts County exiting at the hands of Gateshead, Boreham Wood and Brackley.

Nahki Wells celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers on Friday night - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

The second round draw will take place before the first round tie between Tamworth and Leyton Orient, which is expected to commence at around 6.45pm on TNT Sports. Matches in the second round will take place around the weekend of December 6-7.

Ball numbers: 1, Weston Super Mare; 2, Salford City; 3, Luton Town; 4, Accrington Stanley; 5, Milton Keynes Dons; 6, Stockport County; 7, Wigan Athletic; 8, Newport County; 9, Cheltenham Town; 10, Barnsley; 11, Carlisle United; 12, Bristol Rovers; 13, Peterborough United; 14, Oldham Athletic; 15, Doncaster Rovers; 16, Tamworth or Leyton Orient; 17, Chesterfield; 18, Boreham Wood; 19, Sutton United; 20, Bolton Wanderers; 21, Chelmsford City; 22, Barrow; 23, Wycombe Wanderers; 24, Exeter City; 25, Slough Town; 26, Wealdstone; 27, Swindon Town; 28, Grimsby Town; 29, Buxton; 30, Burton Albion; 31, Brackley Town; 32, Blackpool; 33, Cambridge United; 34, Gateshead; 35, Mansfield Town; 36, Macclesfield; 37, Shrewsbury Town; 38, Fleetwood Town; 39, Port Vale; 40. Walsall.