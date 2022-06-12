Luton Town consider move for Brighton defender, Reading keen on Middlesbrough keeper

The Hatters are one of a number of clubs said to be interested in the defender.

The summer transfer window is officially open for business and Luton Town manager Nathan Jones will be keen to strengthen his squad and build on the progress made last season.

Of course, the disappointment of missing out in the play-off semi-final will continue to sting - but the foundations are in place for another tilt at a top six spot next season.

Jones has already confirmed he has taken up year options on contracts with Luke Berry, Harry Isted, Cameron Jerome and Peter Kioso and Elliot Lee has been allowed to leave with his current deal coming to an end.

A whole host of players have been linked with a move to the Hatters since the end of last season and one new name has cropped up over the last 48 hours.

Luton Today takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Hatters and their current Championship rivals.

