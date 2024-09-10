Luton Town Supporters' Trust call on FA to issue an apology over flag cover up

‘Betrayed by the FA’ flag isn’t visible during U21s clash

Luton Town Supporters' Trust (LTST) have called on the FA to issue an apology over the controversial covering up of one of the flags at Kenilworth Road during last night’s England U21s match against Austria U21s.

With the Hatters proudly displaying a flag that says ‘Luton Town est 1885 Betrayed by the FA 2008’ in the corner of the Main Stand, then fans were quick to notice the ‘Betrayed by the FA’ section wasn’t visible during the match that the Young Lions won 4-1. Both LTST and Loyal Luton Supporters club voiced their disappointment this had taken place, with LTST now declaring the decision was taken by the Football Association and not the club themselves ahead of the contest.

With this in mind, they have now demanded an apology, as a further statement released this morning said: “LTST strongly condemns the covering up of the flag and as such we have contacted the football club and have been advised that this was not their decision. The FA hired the ground and we understand that when they did so the club insisted that the flag was untouched.

How the Luton Town flag should have looked - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“It turns out that the banner was rolled up shortly before the gates opened. Despite it being unrolled, someone ordered it to be rolled up again. LTST therefore calls on the FA to offer Luton supporters a full apology for allowing this action to go ahead and would expect that any future ground hire comes with a guarantee that items within a venue are left untouched.”