Luton Town Supporters' Trust chairman labels Bloomfield sacking as the 'correct' decision

Luton Town Supporters’ Trust chairman Paul Stephens felt it was the ‘correct’ decision for the Hatters to part company with manager Matt Bloomfield this afternoon.

The 41-year-old’s job was under severe threat following another disappointing defeat at the weekend, their fifth from 11 League One games this term, as he was booed off once more, as he had been at Lincoln City recently, following a 2-0 defeat to Stevenage. With the result seeing Town now sitting 11th in the table after 11 matches, three points away from the play-offs and eight from the top two, then the Luton hierarchy opted to end his near nine month tenure at Kenilworth Road this afternoon, relieving the former Wycombe boss of his duties.

Writing a statement on the Trust website, Stephens said: “After receiving the news of the dismissal of Matt Bloomfield as Luton manager this afternoon, I would like to thank Matt and his coaching staff for the work they put in while in charge. Matt is a good person but ultimately things were not working and the time for a change had arrived, so with that in mind I welcome the decision by 2020 to make what I am sure was still a difficult choice, as obvious as it appeared to be after yet another poor display on the pitch at Stevenage on Saturday.

"The timing of it was correct. We now have a fortnight before our next league game and 35 matches left in the season for things to turn around and the ambitions which were outlined by Gary Sweet in the interview with BBC 3CR after the Lincoln game to be achieved. This feels like an important few weeks for the club.

"I look forward to seeing the new manager appointed and for that person to galvanise the team on the pitch and the fans off it. It is then down to us as supporters to get behind the new person and the team and come together to achieve big things like we did the last time we were in this division. This has been a tough few weeks, the football has been tough to watch for too long, but the future of the club is still very bright and with the right appointment this can still be a successful season. COYH!”