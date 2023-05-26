Luton Town take on Coventry City at Wembley this weekend with a place in the Premier League at stake for the winner. The Hatters beat Sunderland over two legs to reach the Championship play-off final.

The Sky Blues, on the other hand, saw off Middlesbrough. Here is a look at the latest injury news regarding the pair ahead of their Wembley clash on Saturday afternoon....

Luton will be without striker Cauley Woodrow due to a knee injury. The former Fulham and Barnsley man won’t be back in time for the Bedfordshire club. Their boss Rob Edwards has told Luton Today: “It’s just Cauley Woodrow, he’s not come through, he’s tried everything, bless him and we’ll miss him.

“He’s been really important for us, I know he’s not played or started every single game, but he’s been important for us. He’s tried everything, he’s had some injections, he’s had various things, lots and lots of treatment.

“It’s just really unfortunate that he couldn’t, it was just the turnaround time was too quick. He tried to get it going before the second semi-final 10 days ago and it just didn’t feel right. It probably just set him back a little bit as well, it was probably a gamble worth taking trying to be fit for such an important game.

“But I love him to bits and he’s going to be so important for us going forward. He’ll be with us on the day, helping out in his own way. You obviously feel for him because it’s everyone’s dream to be involved in a game like this.”

Apart from Woodrow, the Hatters have no other absentees which is a big boost.

As for Coventry, key man Gustavo Hamer is fit after worries over his knee. He scored the winner for them against Boro in the second leg.

Striker Tyler Walker is a doubt for the Sky Blues though with a muscle issue, whilst it is also unclear whether attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer would be back. The latter has returned to training though but may not be risked.

