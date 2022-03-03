Luton Town were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea last night, despite a gutsy display against the Champions of Europe.

The Hatters led twice throughout the course of the ninety minutes, but the Blues quality was too much for Luton in the end, as they fell to a memorable 3-2 loss at Kenilworth Road.

Speaking after the game, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “I’m realistically disappointed because I thought we could’ve been a bit braver sometimes in possession, but apart from that we came up against a top, top end Premier League side and we’ve given them a right game, and that’s all you can do really.

“We had ambitions of winning the game and we scored early, brilliant. We recovered from giving them the first goal, and score, but then they’re a fantastic side.

“You know they’re going to put you under pressure and you know you’ll have to defend really well, and we didn’t do that for the second goal. The third goal is wonderful. I can’t have any qualms with that. It’s top end movement that will cause the Premier League problems."

While a place in the FA Cup quarter-final wasn't to be, the race for the play-offs is still alive and kicking, and the Hatters will continue their efforts to consolidate a sixth place finish when they take on Middlesbrough this weekend

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, ahead of another busy midweek packed with fixtures:

1. Fresh deal for Cherries pair Promising Bournemouth youngsters Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura have both seen their deals extended until 2023, but the club exercising their option to lengthen their contracts by a year. The former has netted seven goals for the Cherries so far this season. (Club website) Photo Sales

2. Millwall snatch Stoke’s head of recruitment Alex Aldridge has his role of Stoke City’s head of recruitment to take on the same role at Millwall. He’ll now be working alongside former Potters boss Gary Rowett at the Den. (Stoke Sentinel) Photo Sales

3. Pickering could land new deal Blackburn Rovers are said to be readying talks with defender Harry Pickering over a new contract. He only joined the club from Crewe last year, but is expected to be handed a new deal as a reward for his fine form this season. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. Rooney rages at Rams’ misfortunes Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has claimed that the club aren’t wanted in the Championship next season, as the threat of relegation continues to hang over their heads. His comments come following the side’s 1-0 loss to Cardiff on Tuesday night. The Rams remain eight points deep in the relegation zone. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales