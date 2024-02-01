Luton Town's teenage midfielder moves to Saints in loan deal
Young Luton midfielder Jake Burger has moved away from Kenilworth Road to join National League South side St Albans City on loan for the rest of the season.
The 19-year-old has been with the Hatters since a nine-year-old, but despite getting plenty of experience for the U18s and U21s, he is yet to play senior men’s football. That will change now, having moved to Clarence Park where he will join Town team-mate Aidan Francis-Clarke who headed to the Saints for a second spell this afternoon.
A statement on the St Albans Twitter page said: “Hungry for more signings Saints fans? We're delighted to announce the arrival of Jake Burger, who joins on loan from Luton Town!”