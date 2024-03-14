Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town player Tom Lockyer returned to the stadium where his life was saved as he went to watch his team play Bournemouth last night.

The 29-year-old captain was the guest of honour at the rescheduled game, that was abandoned after Lockyer collapsed on the pitch and went into cardiac arrest.

Football fans from Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth joined together to raise awareness of CPR and funds for British Heart Foundation’s lifesaving research. He watched as his side beat Bournemouth 4-3 in the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium.

Tom Lockyer poses with Luton and Cherry trust fundraisers with cheques for the British Heart Foundation during the Premier League match. Photo by David Horn.

During half time, the supporters clubs handed over donations split between the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Bournemouth Heart Club charity, with £1,268 from the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust and £750 from The Cherries Trust.

In a tribute at the game, fans erupted into applause at the 59th minute as a thank you to the medical staff who worked tirelessly to save Tom’s life. The Hatters defender, and proud first-time dad, has an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) to help regulate his abnormal heart rhythms.

Tom Lockyer said: “It was emotional to be here tonight, especially considering that it was only three months ago in this stadium where I almost died. I’m forever thankful to the medical staff for performing prompt CPR and defibrillation – it’s no doubt that their actions saved my life, and means I am now able to enjoy life as a new dad.

The match programme featured heart health information and fans also watched a video of Tom urging them to learn CPR through the BHF’s free online tool, RevivR.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive at the British Heart Foundation, said: “It is incredible that Tom was able to attend the stadium where his life was saved thanks to the prompt actions of medical staff that day. We are incredibly grateful to the clubs and fans who have raised vital funds for lifesaving heart research in Tom’s honour.”

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “Having both sets of fans come together to raise funds and awareness for cardiac health has been amazing, and being able to welcome Tom back to Vitality Stadium is something that we've all looked forward to.”

While Luton Town manager Rob Edwards said: “Seeing Tom collapse on the pitch was a difficult experience. With the respect shown by all inside the stadium that day, and both sets of supporters since raising money for the British Heart Foundation - as well as the Bournemouth fans paying for our fans’ travel to the game - the two clubs have formed a special bond.