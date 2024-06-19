Luton travel to Dundee United for pre-season friendly
Luton will travel to newly-promoted Scottish Premier League side Dundee United for a pre-season friendly next month.
The Terrors enjoyed a brilliant campaign last term, winning the Scottish Championship title to regain their place in the highest tier of Scottish football after just a season away. They did thanks to the efforts of on-loan Town goalkeeper Jack Walton who had a starring role after his move north of the border, going on to keep an impressive 19 clean sheets in 36 matches.
United will have already started their campaign ahead of the contest, with four Premier Sports Cup group stage fixtures against Falkirk, Stenhousemuir, Ayr United and Buckie Thistle taking place before hosting Rob Edwards’ side, the first time an English club has travelled to Tannadice in nine years.
The game takes place at 7.45pm on Friday, July 26, with Hatters given an allocation of 1,000 tickets for travelling supporters, while it will also be streamed live by Dundee United at a cost of £9.99. Tickets will only be available online through Dundee United, as further details and a full pre-season schedule will be announced in due course. Prices: Adults: £15. O65s and Students U18: £10. U16s: £5. Ambulant with PA (FOC) and wheelchair with PA: £10.
