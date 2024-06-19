Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters head to Tannadice to face the Terrors

Luton will travel to newly-promoted Scottish Premier League side Dundee United for a pre-season friendly next month.

The Terrors enjoyed a brilliant campaign last term, winning the Scottish Championship title to regain their place in the highest tier of Scottish football after just a season away. They did thanks to the efforts of on-loan Town goalkeeper Jack Walton who had a starring role after his move north of the border, going on to keep an impressive 19 clean sheets in 36 matches.

United will have already started their campaign ahead of the contest, with four Premier Sports Cup group stage fixtures against Falkirk, Stenhousemuir, Ayr United and Buckie Thistle taking place before hosting Rob Edwards’ side, the first time an English club has travelled to Tannadice in nine years.

Luton will travel to Dundee United next month - pic: Paul Thomas/Getty Images