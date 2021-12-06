Luton U18s could face Liverpool in FA Youth Cup if they defeat Burnley

Josh Allen scored again for Luton U18s on Saturday

Luton's U18s could travel to Liverpool U18s in the FA Youth Cup fourth round after the draw for the competition was made this morning.

The Hatters have to first get through Tuesday night's third round tie away to Premier League side Burnley, which is no easy feat in itself, and then hope the Reds overcome Fleetwood Town in their match.

Town's youngsters warmed up for the game with a 2-1 defeat at Cambridge United in their EFL Youth Alliance clash on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead on just four minutes, scoring against the run of play from a set-piece, an advantage they held at half time.

However, in-form striker Josh Allen levelled the game on 69 minutes with another fine finish, before Town made five changes, Cambridge moving back in front with 13 minutes to go and holding on for victory.