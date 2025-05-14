Luton will have an extra 10 days to sign players after EFL announce transfer window dates

Town get more time to bolster squad at Kenilworth Road

Luton Town will have an extra 10 days to sign players this summer after the EFL confirmed the opening and closing dates for the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Hatters can begin bolstering their squad for a League One campaign from the earlier date of Sunday, June 1, due to an additional FIFA World Cup registration period introduced at the start of the Club World Cup, before it shuts on Tuesday, June 10 at 7pm. Town and the rest of the teams in the Football League will then have six days when they can’t do any business, before it opens again on Monday, June 16 and then shuts for good on Monday, September 1 at 7pm.

A statement on the EFL official website said: “Due to an additional FIFA Club World Cup Registration Period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL and its Clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window shall operate for an additional ten-day period from Sunday 1 June 2025 to 19:00 on Tuesday 10 June 2025. This is due to the transfer window being unable to exceed a total of 89 days.

"The FIFA regulation on this matter permits the member associations of Clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup to establish this exceptional registration period, and there is therefore likely to be considerable transfer activity taking place across the world’s major leagues during this time. The EFL therefore believes that its Clubs should also have the opportunity to be active in the market at this time. The FIFA Club World Cup is set to take place between 14 June 2025 and 13 July 2025.”