Luton will head to Sheffield Wednesday for pre-season friendly

Hatters hit the road as build-up to Premier League campaign
By Mike Simmonds
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read

Luton will visit a second newly-promoted Championship side in their build-up to the Premier League season when travelling to Sheffield Wednesday for a friendly on Saturday, July 29.

The Hatters, who are facing Ipswich Town at Colchester on Tuesday, July 25, will make the journey to south Yorkshire to take on an Owls team that won the League One play-off final when beating Barnsley with a last-gasp 1-0 victory at Wembley recently.

Wednesday have since appointed ex-Watford boss Xisco Munoz as their new manager, replacing Darren Moore, who had led the club to the home of English football despite suffering a 4-0 defeat in their play-off semi-final first leg against Peterborough, winning the second leg 5-1, before going through on penalties.

Luton will travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in pre-season - pic: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Luton will travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in pre-season - pic: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Munoz, 42, led Watford to the Premier League back in 2021, although was sacked after just 10 months in charge, with the Hornets sitting 15th in the top flight the following season.

Since then, he has been managing in Spain and Cyprus with Huesca and Anorthosis Famagusta, dismissed from the latter after a five game losing run in January.

Kick-off at Hillsborough is 3pm, with ticket prices £10 for adults and £5 for over-65s and U21s.

