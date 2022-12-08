Luton's Championship clash with Millwall brought forward for World Cup Final

Luton will entertain Millwall at Kenilworth Road next weekend

Luton Town have announced their home match with Millwall on Sunday, December 18 has been brought forward by 30 minutes to allow supporters more time to get back and watch the World Cup Final taking place on the same day.

The Hatters’ clash against the Lions had originally been scheduled for the Saturday, but was moved after being selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.

With England hoping they will be one of the sides contesting the final, then unlike Middlesbrough this weekend, both teams have agreed to the new kick-off time.

A statement on the Hatters official website said: “We would like to advise supporters that the kick-off time of our Sky Bet Championship fixture with Millwall at Kenilworth Road on Sunday 18th December has been brought forward by 30 minutes.

“Originally scheduled for midday with live coverage on Sky Sports, the match will now kick-off at 11.30am in order to allow supporters further time to travel home to watch the World Cup final.