Luton's Championship rivals Derby launch appeal into points deduction

Derby are appealing against their points deduction

Luton Town' s Championship rivals Derby County have lodged an appeal against the 12-point deduction handed to them for entering administration last month.

The Rams were given the penalty after business advisory firm Quantuma were appointed on September 22, but they are now arguing that the financial issues were caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore the points deduction should not apply.

Without the 12 points being taken away, Wayne Rooney's side, who the Hatters travel to next Tuesday night, would be on 14 points and level with Luton, sitting just below Nathan Jones' team on goal difference, instead of bottom of the table and in serious danger of relegation this term.

An EFL statement released this morning said: "The Administrators at Derby County have lodged an appeal against the 12-point deduction imposed on the Club’s 2021/22 season total on 22 September 2021.

"As a consequence, this matter has been referred to an independent Arbitration panel who will consider representations from both parties before making a determination.

"At this current time the Club’s points total in the Championship table will remain unchanged."