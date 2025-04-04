Luton's clash with Coventry moved for Sky coverage as EFL announce key dates for 2025-26 season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Early kick-off for Hatters’ home match against Sky Blues

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town’s Sky Bet Championship home fixture against Coventry City at Kenilworth Road later this month has been re-arranged after being picked for live coverage on Sky Sports+.

The game will still take place on Saturday, April 26, but the kick-off time has changed from 3pm to 12.30pm. Meanwhile, next season's schedule has been confirmed by the EFL, with the fixtures for the 2025-26 campaign set to be released on Thursday, June 26, when the draws for the Carabao Cup first round and the Vertu Trophy group stage are also announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leagues One and Two will both begin on the weekend of August 1-3, with the Championship starting a week later, on August 8-10. The Carabao Cup starts in mid-August with the Vertu Trophy in early September. The play-offs are being held over the 2026 May bank holiday weekend, which is on May 23-25. The scheduled 46 rounds of league matches will take place across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four bank holidays in the Championship, with League One and League Two playing over 33 weekends, five midweeks and eight bank holidays and international breaks.

Luton's game against Coventry City will be shown live on Sky - pic: Liam Smith

Fixture Release Date - Thursday 26th June 2025 at 9am. EFL Opening Weekends - League One and League Two: Friday 1st August – Sunday 3rd August. Championship: Friday 8th August – Sunday 10th August. Final games of the regular season - Weekend of 2nd/3rd May 2026. Carabao Cup Round One Draw - Thursday 26th June 2025. Carabao Cup Round One - w/c 11th August 2025.

Carabao Cup Final - Sunday 22nd March 2026. Vertu Trophy Group Stage Draw - Thursday 26th June 2025. Vertu Trophy Matchday One - w/c 1st September 2025. Vertu Trophy Final - Sunday 12th April 2026. Championship Play-Off Final - Saturday 23rd May 2026. League One Play-Off Final - Sunday 24th May 2026. League Two Play-Off Final - Monday 25th May 2026.