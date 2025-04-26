Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton's game with Coventry will go ahead despite Kenilworth Road fire

Luton’s Championship game with Coventry City this afternoon will still go ahead despite a fire at Kenilworth Road yesterday evening.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at 20:08 BST, after an appliance was left on in the laundry room at the stadium that the club have called home since 1905, with the fire put out in less than two hours. Crews remained on the scene and a full road closure was still in place on Hatters Way afterwards, but Town's official club website confirmed there will be no disruption to today’s vital second tier encounter with the Sky Blues.

A statement released last night said: “We would like to advise supporters that following reports of an incident at Kenilworth Road this evening, there is no disruption to tomorrow’s fixture with Coventry City taking place. Smoke was found to be coming from a small appliance that had caught fire in the stadium’s laundry room, which was contained within that area and has been dealt with swiftly to prevent any substantial damage.

Luton's game with Coventry City is still on this afternoon - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"We would like to offer a huge thank you to Beds Fire & Rescue for their quick intervention, along with club partners and staff who are also on site to help resolve the issue and ensure that everything is now safe."