Luton's on-loan Reds keeper earns USA call for CONCACAF Nations League matches

Luton’s on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath has been named in the USA squad for their CONCACAF Nations League group matches with Grenada and El Salvador next week.

The defending champions are currently second in their group, just a point off top spot, as they head to the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in Saint George’s, Grenada, on Friday, March 24, before hosting El Salvador at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Tuesday, March 27.

Horvath, who has 16 clean sheets for the Hatters this season, was part of the squad who reached the last 16 at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

He has eight caps to his name, but with Arsenal’s Matt Turner as first choice, hasn’t played since a 4-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in June 2021.

However, he is confident that his country has plenty to offer on the international stage, saying: “I think this tournament was important for us to show, as we’re such a young side, so it was important for us to show that character and that grit.

"It was just a glimpse of what can happen in the future.

"It wasn’t the easiest of groups either, and being the second youngest, it was one of those things to show what the US in three years is going to be capable of.

Luton keeper Ethan Horvath

Speaking about the squad and upcoming matches, interim head coach Anthony Hudson said: "First and foremost, our objective is to win both matches.

"We want to defend our Nations League title and also qualify for this summer’s Gold Cup, and to do that we need to get results.

"From there, we want to maintain the standards that we’ve set and continue to build on the accomplishments of the last four years.

"We walked away from the World Cup knowing that we are capable of more, and we’re excited to continue to move this group forward.”

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough), Matt Turner (Arsenal).

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Alan Soñora (Juárez).