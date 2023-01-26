World Cup​ Finals were a 'surreal’ experience for Luton's on-loan USA international

Ethan Horvath trains with the USA side during the World Cup in Qatar

Being part of the recent World Cup Finals in Qatar was something of a ‘surreal’ moment for Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath​.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest stopper was part of the USA squad that was selected for the tournament, pitted in the same group as England, Wales and Iran.

Battling 0-0 and 1-1 draws against Gareth Southgate’s side and a Gareth Bale-inspired Welsh outfit saw Gregg Berhalter’s team through to the last 16, although that was where their journey came to an end, knocked out 3-1 by the Netherlands.

However, just being at the competition was something for Horvath to let sink in, as he said: “It was good, it was really, really nice, kind of a surreal moment actually as it’s something you dream about as a little kid.

"You know when the World Cup is on you literally watch every single game, so to do that but also be a part of it was kind of surreal type of moment.

"It was really, really nice and something that I’ll remember forever.”

Having made the final cut for the tournament, Horvath unfortunately didn’t get the chance to add to his eight caps already, with Arsenal number two Matt Turner picked for all four matches.

It was the only slight downside for Horvath, as he continued: “I would say for sure there was a little, I don’t want to say frustration, but like that little feeling in your stomach that of course you wish you were out there playing.

"But it’s a team sport and I wanted the best for us as a team and I wanted us to go as far as we could as a team.

"I think this tournament was important for us to show, as we’re such a young side, so it was important for us to show that character and that grit.

"It was just a glimpse of what can happen in the future.

“I think it was a really good tournament, a really successful tournament.

"It wasn’t the easiest of groups either, and being the second youngest, it was one of those things to show what the US in three years is going to be capable of.”

One plus for Horvath was that he met up with fellow Hatter Tom Lockyer who was also out in Qatar for the Welsh squad, and like the Town stopper, had to make do with a place on the bench.

However, the two managed to make time for a catch-up after the 1-1 draw between their countries, as Horvath said: “It was nice to be able to share that moment with a team-mate you know.

"It was only me and him, so it was nice to see him and I was really happy for him as well.

"He had a hard start to the season, but he really took his chances and all his hard work is paying off.

"I was really happy he was able to be a part of it and experience it as well.”

Ahead of the tournament, Horvath and the rest of the USA squad were all sent motivational messages by the coach of fictional side AFC Richmond from the hit TV programme which follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach, played by Jason Sudekis, who is hired to manage an English football team.

Known for his unique motivational methods, billboards were created by the show for all the members of the USA squad, plus head coach Gregg Berhalter, and then placed in their home states.

On the one for Horvath, which was installed in Colorado, the keeper said: “I saw it on social media, my family and friends went to it and took pictures and sent it, so that was really, really nice.

“They did a good job of promoting everything and it was just something for the guys that made the roster as well, so it was nice just to add that personal touch.

"I was the only one from Colorado for example, so just to add that nice little personal touch to it was really nice.”

Having had the experience of one major tournament now though, Horvath, who has been at Molde and Club Brugge prior to his move to English football, is after more, adding: “For sure, to be a part of the World Cup and Champions League is nice, but once you get the taste of it you just want more.

