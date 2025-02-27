Luton's trip to relegation rivals Hull City chosen for Sky Sports coverage

By Mike Simmonds
Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:47 BST

Luton Town’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Hull City next month has been rescheduled for Sky Sports coverage.

The Hatters’ potentially decisive trip to their current relegation rivals was due to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, March 29. Although the date of the game remains the same, the contest at the MKM Stadium will now start at 12.30pm instead after it was chosen for domestic broadcast on Sky Sports Football in their latest round of TV selections.

Ticket information for this fixture is yet to be finalised and will be released in the coming weeks leading up to the game at the club’s official website, www.lutontown.co.uk. Meanwhile, the EFL have confirmed that all Sky Bet Championship fixtures on the final day of the 2024/25 season will be played on Saturday 3rd May at 12.30pm (GMT) – as the Hatters end their campaign at West Bromwich Albion.

