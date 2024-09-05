MacAnthony claims he rejected Luton's bid to sign Posh winger during transfer window

Town’s rumoured offer was turned down by Peterborough

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has claimed Luton made a bid for Posh winger Kwame Poku in the closing stages of the recent transfer window.

With the Hatters having sold Chiedozie Ogbene to Ipswich Town for a fee reported to be around £8m, Town chief Rob Edwards confirmed they had been pursuing a new addition to replace the Republic of Ireland international. Luton were linked with Norwich winger Abu Kamara ahead of the deadline passing, while it now appears they were also looking at the 23-year-old who has played 131 times and scored 20 goals since moving to the Weston Homes Stadium from Colchester United in August 2021.

The Ghana international, with one cap to his name, reached double figures last term for the Posh from 49 outings, and is off the mark this campaign already, scoring twice in the 4-1 victory at Shrewsbury Town last month. Discussing Poku, who also played for Cray Wanderers and Worthing, speaking to The Hard Truth podcast, MacAnthony said: “Luton came in three days before (the window closing), they’d sold a winger to the Prem so their chief executive rang Barry (Fry, director of football), they won’t mind me saying that.

Peterborough United attacker Kwame Poku - pic: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

"There’d been four other clubs previous to them and then Luton came in and to be fair, Kwame was as good as gold, didn’t cause any issues whatsoever. We just said to Gary Sweet, their CEO, we’re not selling Kwame. It was an okay bid, it was in the millions with add-ons and whatever else, but Kwame’s under 24. The same bid they made we'll get at the tribunal next year.”