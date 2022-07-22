Macey highlights Woodrow's 'clinical edge' after former Barnsley attacker nets during Peterborough win

Cauley Woodrow finds the net during Town's pre-season friendly win over Hitchin Town

The finishing skills on show from one of Luton’s seven summer signings, forward Cauley Woodrow, have already caught the eye of fellow new addition Matt Macey.

Hatters’ former academy graduate returned to Kenilworth Road after over a decade away recently and was immediately up and running in pre-season when netting in the 3-0 win over Hitchin Town.

Woodrow was then on target again during the midweek victory over Peterborough United, putting Luton on their way to a 2-0 success when his 22-yard free kick arrowed into the bottom corner.

Speaking about the ex-Barnsley forward, keeper Macey, who was at the other end of pitch on the night, said: “I didn’t know too much about him from before as I never played against him, but he’s some finisher isn’t he?

"Even in training, and as you saw tonight, he’s just got that clinical edge.

"It’s always good to have players like that in the team that you know are going to put the ball away.”

First team coach Alan Sheehan, on media duties at the West Homes Stadium, echoed the former Arsenal stopper’s thoughts, as he continued: “It was a good bit of quality.

“I thought Cauley has looked right up to speed now, he’s in a really, really good place.

“He got better as the game went on, got up to the tempo of things, showed some great quality and we’ve been seeing that in the Championship for a number of years now.”

Woodrow is now in direct competition with the other forwards in Town’s front-line for a place in Nathan Jones’ starting line-up, battling Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris, Harry Cornick and Cameron Jerome to get the nod.

It’s a good place for the Hatters to be in according to Macey, who said: “It's good competition throughout the team.

"That’s what you want and at a Championship club that’s what you’re going to get.

"It seems like there’s two, three players for every position which bodes well.”

Sheehan was also impressed with the amount of firepower that Luton have at their disposal this season too, after Harry Cornick was also on target with a deflected effort to make it 2-0 against their League One hosts in midweek.

He added: “He says he’ll take 15 of them this season!

"Harry and Carlton, it shows the competition, someone like Admiral (Muskwe) and Cameron starting a game, playing an hour, 75 each and then bringing those two on.

"Obviously Elijah’s at home, so it’s great competition upfront and really, really pushing each other.