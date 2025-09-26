Makosso is available for Luton after being dropped for turning up late

Defender’s punishment is over ahead of Rovers clash

Luton defender Christ Makosso is back in contention to face Doncaster Rovers at Kenilworth Road tomorrow after being dropped for the 3-1 defeat at Lincoln City last weekend due to being late for a team meeting.

The 21-year-old, who is thought of in extremely high regard by the Hatters hierarchy and Luton fans following his impressive performance levels since arriving from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek in January, was expected to start at the LNER Stadium on Saturday, only to be named on the bench when the teams were announced at 1.45pm. Although the centre half came on to replace Teden Mengi with 65 minutes gone, Bloomfield revealed afterwards that his absence was down to his poor timekeeping in the week, something which he has made sure the youngster has improved in the build-up to this weekend’s fixture.

On the decision to exclude him from the starting line-up, and his subsequent availability, he said: “We have to have boundaries, we have to have rules that we live by, that has to be the minimum expectation set from me. I felt a bit for him, because it was a misunderstanding, so I’ve text him every day this week to make sure he knows what times he’s in and he was in on time this morning, so he’s available.

Christ Makosso is back in contention to face Doncaster - pic: Liam Smith

“It’s crucial, you have to have boundaries, you have to have rules, you have to have discipline in your life, because if we don’t have it off the pitch we don’t have it on the pitch and again, I felt for him a bit as he misunderstood the information he was given. So I’ve messaged him this morning, he was in on time. We have to have rules and boundaries as if not what have you got to fall back on? There has to be a culture of hard work and I will never come away from that as the minute you allow one thing to slide, where does it stop?”

Makosso could come in to face a Doncaster Rovers outfit who won the League Two title last term and have made a terrific start to life in the third tier, winning five of their first seven games, taking 16 points from a possible 21, including away wins at Mansfield, Port Vale and Accrington Stanley, also defeating Bradford City on home soil too. However, they have lost their last two league games, 3-0 at Wigan Athletic and 2-1 at home to AFC Wimbledon, while a much-changed XI put on a valiant show at Premier League Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, eventually going out 3-0.

With Grant McCann’s side sitting seventh in the table and possessing a top scorer in midfielder Owen Bailey, who has six goals already this term, four more than the Hatters’ leading marksmen, on their opponents, Bloomfield added: “They’re very good, fantastic continuity, been together for a couple of years now, obviously won promotion and adding to their group, so are very well organised through that continuity.

"They’ve got some very good players in attacking areas, some players I’ve come up against before, so I feel like we know them very well. They’ve had a good game on Wednesday evening, represented their club extremely well at Tottenham, we’re expecting a lot of changes from that team for tomorrow’s game, so they’ll be fresh and will be ready to go.”