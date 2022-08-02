Mariners chairman admits having fans favourite McAtee back on loan was a 'big incentive' in agreeing Luton switch

John McAtee celebrates scoring for Grimsby in the play-off final against Solihull Moors

Grimsby Town chairman Jason Stockwood admitted the chance to have fans favourite John McAtee back at Blundell Park for the season was a ‘big incentive’ in the club agreeing to sell him to Luton this morning.

The 23-year-old had only been at Blundell Park for 12 months, but made a huge impact in that time, scoring 16 goals in 39 appearances, including the equaliser as the Mariners defeated Solihull Moors 2-1 at Wembley in the National League play-off final.

He then became Nathan Jones’ eighth new signing of the summer today, with the Hatters allowing him to spend the rest of the campaign back with Grimsby.

Although Stockwood didn’t want the striker to leave Cleethorpes, speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “We obviously really wanted to keep John at Grimsby Town and we offered him a new deal in the close season to get him on a longer contract.

"But John has ambitions to play at a higher level and we respect that and didn’t want to stand in his way.

"We knew there was a good chance we’d probably end up losing John on a free at the end of the season, and so at least by letting him go now, the club has been able to benefit from his transfer.

“Also, we are delighted that Luton Town have agreed to loan him back to us for the rest of the season, so we’ll still get to see John wearing the black and white shirt for a little while longer.

"That was a big incentive for us to agree to the transfer.