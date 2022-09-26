Match abandoned after former Hatters youngster suffers serious ankle injury

Former Luton youngster Jake Peck in action for the Hatters

Former Luton midfielder Jake Peck suffered a serious ankle injury during Chesham United’s game against Merthyr Town on Saturday which forced the Southern League Premier Division fixture to be abandoned.

The 22-year-old, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, making one first team appearance, was released in the summer, quickly signed up by the Generals.

He was named man of the match on his debut against Hartley Wintney, and scored a magnificent goal from inside his own half earlier this month, before the youngster, who also unfortunately broke his leg during his time with the Hatters, went in for a challenge on 19 minutes and immediately called for help.

The referee decided to take the players back to the dressing room allowing Peck to receive prolonged treatment on the pitch, with the official calling the game off just after 4pm, as the midfielder was eventually taken to hospital.

A statement released by Chesham United said: “Unfortunately, today's game was abandoned due to a serious injury sustained by Jake Peck.

"Jake is now on his way to hospital and everyone at Chesham United wishes Jake all the best and a speedy recovery.

"The club would like to pass on our thanks to Merthyr Town physio Kevin Brain for all his assistance.