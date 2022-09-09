Former Hatters youngster scores wonder goal from inside his own half during FA Cup tie

Former Luton midfielder Jake Peck in action for the Hatters back in October 2018

Former Luton Town youngster Jake Peck scored a stunning goal from inside his own half during Chesham United’s FA Cup first round qualifying win over Peacehaven & Telscombe at the weekend.

With the scores goalless, the 22-year-old picked the ball up from his back-line, before breaking through the press from two opponents.

He then looked up, and seeing goalkeeper Nathan Stoomberg off his line, let fly with a magnificent strike that flew over the visiting stopper and into the net to put his side in front.

Although the Southern League Premier Division South side were pegged back soon afterwards, a seven-goal thriller saw Chesham come out a 5-2 winners to reach the next stage.

Peck had come through the ranks at Luton, making one first team appearances for the Hatters, that coming in the 3-0 Checkatrade Trophy group stage win over MK Dons in October 2018.

He had a loan spell at Biggleswade Town, before spending the majority of last term at National League South side Concord Rangers, until he was released in the summer,