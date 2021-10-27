McCormack offers a 'massive thankyou' to Luton for academy coaching role after announcing his retirement from playing

Alan McCormack in action for Luton during his playing days

Former Luton midfielder Alan McCormack has issued a 'massive thankyou' to the Hatters after hanging up his boots and being appointed academy coach this week.

The 37-year-old was with Town for two years from June 2017, making 39 appearances and scoring once, as he helped the club win back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.

McCormack, who started out Preston and had spells at Leyton Orient, Motherwell, Charlton, Swindon and Brentford, left Luton to join Northampton Town in the summer of 2019, before spending last season at former club Southend United, playing 20 times.

However, he has made the decision retire and writing on Twitter about his return to Kenilworth Road as U13s Lead Coach, while also assisting with older groups up to the U21s., he tweeted: "A massive thank you to Luton Town FC for allowing me to work within the club again.

"As my journey playing has finished, it's now time to try and give back to our next generation of players.

"I would also like to give a huge thank you to all the players, coaches, physios, managers, chairman's and owners who have given me the chance to play with and for them.

"To my family and friends, thank you for supporting me through everything. Your support will never be forgotten. I truly am forever grateful.

"This game has given my family and me more memories than we could have ever dreamt.

"Finally to the loyal fans who have supporter both myself, teammates and clubs, thank you.

"I will miss playing in front of you all and loved every minute of it, but maybe will meet again in the future.