Former Luton midfielder Alan McCormack has been promoted from his role with the Hatters U18s to become set-piece coach with the senior side.

The 39-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Brentford as a player in the summer of 2017, winning successive promotions from League Two and League One before moving to Northampton Town in 2019.

After a second spell at Southend United, McCormack then joined Heybridge Swifts as assistant manager in September 2021, before returning to Bedfordshire a month later to coach in the academy, initially with the U13s up to development squad.

Last season, he was promoted to U18s head coach, leading the youngsters to a terrific campaign, winning the EFL Youth Alliance South-East Division and Merit Youth League One title, as well as reaching the FA Youth Cup fifth round.

First team boss Rob Edwards has now added the ex-Brentford and Swindon player to his first team coaching set-up, as speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “Alan is someone I’ve really grown to get along with since we came in.

"He’s a really good coach and people talk about the person, but he’s got a lot of respect right the way through the club, from supporters, right the way through Gary (Sweet, CEO) and the board, and that’s important.

“He’s going to come in and lead our set-pieces.

Alan McCormack has been promoted to Luton set-piece coach - pic: Liam Smith

"He’s someone who used to take set-pieces, so he’ll immerse himself in it now and they’ll want him to become a specialist in that area.

"We’ll still work as a team, but ultimately it’s my responsibility so if anything goes wrong, that’s down to me, and I need to stress that to everyone.

"But it’s going to allow us to go into a lot more detail, knowing that that’s such a key part of the game now.”

McCormack is one of a number of ex-Hatters who are now working in prominent roles at the club, as another former player, Kevin Foley, returned as transitional coach recently.

Edwards believes it is an important factor, adding: “He has loads of respect. The fans will be great with him.

"He’s a really good addition to the staff, and I think it shows that within the club there is a good pathway for our coaches, and former players.