McJannet and Allen on target but late goal sees Luton lose to Stoke

Goalscorer Ed McJannet

A late goal saw Luton Town’s Development squad fall to a 3-2 defeat against Stoke City’s U21s at the Potters’ training ground this afternoon.

The visitors, who were captained by Casey Pettit, went ahead on 18 minutes when Ed McJannet, fresh from a training camp with the Republic of Ireland U19s, was fouled in the box, picking himself up to convert the penalty.

Stoke then levelled with six minutes to go until the break, as McJannet was replaced midway through the second period for Tra Lucas.

Moments later and Luton were behind, but with 15 minutes remaining, Town restored parity through U18s striker Josh Allen, who also found the net from the spot after he was brought down.

It was Stoke who won it though, scoring in the 81st minute to claim victory.

Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Avan Jones, Josh Williams, Casey Pettit (C), Josh Odell-Bature, Conor Lawless (Trialist 61), Tyrelle Newton, Daniel Idiakhoa, Ed McJannet (Tra Lucas 65), Tobias Braney (Trialist 74), Josh Allen.