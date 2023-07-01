Memories of Luton's 'sea of orange' at Wembley will stay with Morris forever

The sea of orange that engulfed one half of Wembley for Luton’s Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City recently is something that will stay with Town forward Carlton Morris forever after he finally ended his hoodoo at the home of English football.

Going into the game, dubbed the richest in football, Hatters’ leading marksman had never tasted success at the national stadium, losing 1-0 with Shrewsbury Town to Lincoln City in the 2018 Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then returned a month later for the League One play-off final, but was substituted on 66 minutes due to what turned out to be a nasty injury, as the Shrews were eventually beaten 2-1 in extra time.

However, this time Morris was able to celebrate following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of football with the Sky Blues, he then notched Town’s first attempt from the spot as Luton went through 6-5 on penalties.

After signing a new contract with the club yesterday, Morris said: “I just want to touch on the fans at Wembley as well, that turn-out was absolutely incredible.

"Walking out that tunnel and looking up and seeing a sea of orange everywhere is a sight I will never erase from my mind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Personally I hadn’t had a great history at Wembley before then, but in one of the biggest games in domestic football, to go and get a result like that and achieve promotion, it will go down as one of the best moments in my career.”

Luton Town's supporters celebrate winning at Wembley

With Morris committing his long-term future to the club yesterday, he will be soon gearing up for a first crack at the Premier League with the rest of his team-mates when they return to the Brache for pre-season training.

He will be back in good shape too, for what promises to be the toughest test yet of his footballing career, adding: “I’ve seen a lot in the group chat already of the lads putting in a lot of hard work this close season, myself as well.

“I think everyone is so excited to get ready.

"It’s not like a normal close season, everyone seems 10 per cent even more at it than last season, if that were possible.