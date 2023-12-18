Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Messages of support have flooded in for Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Saturday’s Premier League fixture with AFC Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old collapsed on the field with around an hour gone at the Vitality Stadium, requiring extensive medical attention before being taken to hospital, with the Hatters confirming yesterday he was continuing to undergo treatment, while also calling for privacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker said at the start of the Saturday evening programme: “It goes without saying that everyone here at Match of the Day sends their thoughts and best wishes to his family and anyone connected to Luton Town."

Fabrice Muamba, who himself suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Bolton Wanderers in March 2012, wrote on Twitter: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Tom Lockyer. It's great to hear you are responsive and alert. Rest up and God willing you recover well. Thinking of you and your family today.”

Opponents AFC Bournemouth themselves said: “We’re relieved to hear Tom is responsive. Our thoughts will continue to be with Tom and his family at this time. We’d like to thank all the medical staff for their quick action as well as everyone inside the stadium for their support and unity during a difficult moment.”

With Lockyer having won 16 caps for Wales, his latest coming as recently as last month, the Welsh FA tweeted: “Diolch to the medical staff for their quick response and treatment. Our thoughts are with Tom and his family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both of the centre half’s former clubs also took to social media, as Charlton Athletic, who he played 43 times for between moving to Kenilworth Road, tweeted: “All our thoughts are with you, Tom.”

Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer - pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

While Bristol Rovers, where it all started for the defender, making over 250 appearances, said: “Praying for you, Tom.”

Luton Town Ladies, who were in Women’s FA Cup action yesterday, held up a number four shirt for Lockyer ahead of kick-off, as they tweeted: “Before today's match, we showed our support for Luton Town men's captain, Tom Lockyer. Everyone at Luton Town Ladies wishes him a speedy recovery. #oneclub #LutonTown.”

There were responses for a number of other clubs too, Coventry City saying: “Our thoughts are with @LutonTown defender Tom Lockyer tonight, as well as his family and friends. Get well soon, Tom.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While @BrentfordFC said: “Our thoughts are with Tom, his friends, family and everyone connected with Luton Town. We wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

As Arsenal tweeted: “Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer at this time.”

Lockyer also received words from a number of current players in the Premier League past and present, with former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea posting on social media, as did Ashley Young who said: “Thoughts and Prayers with Tom Lockyer and his family.”

Ex-Luton striker John Hartson wrote: “Glad to hear Tom Lockyer is stable in hospital. Thoughts are with My fellow Welshman and Luton Town Captain this evening.. hope Tom makes a full recovery and thinking of his family and friends.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Town youngster Max Aarons, now with the Cherries, said: “Thoughts and prayers are with Tom Lockyer and his family,” while former Chelsea and England centre half John Terry added: “Praying for Tom Lockyer.”

Lockyer’s Wales team-mate, Nottingham Forest player Neco Williams said: “Tom Lockyer thoughts are with you brother," as his Reds team-mate Harry Toffolo added: "Tom Lockyer we are thinking of you mate.”

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi passed on his best wishes, saying: "These are the important things. We are all very sad. We hope he can come back very soon. Thinking of his family. Things are more important in football than the results.”

Final Score presenter Jason Mohammad a friend of Lockyer’s family, said: “This is very difficult for all of us, but especially those of us who know Tom. Tom grew up a couple of streets away from where I live. I know his dad really well, so my thoughts and prayers are with his family and his friends. He is of course a very popular member of the Wales squad as well. We are thinking of you, Tom, and family.”