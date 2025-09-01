Millers showing an interest in signing Luton defender on loan

Centre half could be on his way out of Kenilworth Road

Luton defender Tom Holmes could be on his way to Town’s League One rivals Rotherham United after the Millers have reportedly submitted a loan offer for the centre half.

Having joined from Reading when the Hatters were in the Premier League back in the summer of 2023, Holmes immediately returned to the Royals for the rest of the campaign, but injury meant he only featured once. Back at Kenilworth Road with Luton relegated to the Championship, the 25-year-old finally made his Town debut as a late substitute in the goalless draw against Portsmouth, before getting his first start as Luton beat fierce rivals Watford 3-0 at Kenilworth Road in October.

Holmes was then sent off during the Hatters’ 3-2 defeat at Coventry City, as on his return he featured heavily under previous boss Rob Edwards, scoring his first goal in the 2-1 victory over Derby County in December and making 18 appearances in total. Once Matt Bloomfield took over in January, Holmes only started twice though, that in the new manager’s first game in charge, a goalless draw against Preston North End, plus the 3-2 defeat at Oxford United, before he went on loan to Belgian Pro League side FCV Dender.

However, injury restricted him to just two outings, as he returned to Luton, and although didn’t feature too much in pre-season, he returned as Town held Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to a stalemate draw in their final match. With injuries to Teden Mengi and Mads Andersen in recent weeks, Holmes has been on the bench for the first team recently, starting the 1-0 loss to Coventry City in the Carabao Cup before coming on late on when the Hatters beat Wigan Athletic 1-0.

Despite being available, Holmes wasn’t on the bench at Burton Albion though, with academy graduate Christian Chigozie getting the nod instead, which has led to Town’s fellow third tier side reportedly looking to borrow him on deadline day according to Football League World to bolster a defence that has conceded eight goals in their opening five matches.

The two clubs have a good relationship as well after midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu headed to the AESSEAL New York Stadium last season, with Matt Hamshaw’s side currently sitting 19th in the table having taken four points out of a possible 15.