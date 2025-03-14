Morris a doubt for Luton as Hatters boss faces his toughest selection so far

Striker will be given every chance of making Boro match

Luton striker Carlton Morris will be given as long as possible to try and prove his fitness for the Hatters’ crucial home Championship clash against Middlesbrough tomorrow afternoon, as boss Matt Bloomfield faces one of his toughest selections for the contest at Kenilworth Road.

The 29-year-old, who is Town’s top scorer with seven goals this term, although not on target during his last 12 games now, not finding the net since the 2-1 loss at Swansea on December 29, came off after 74 minutes against Cardiff City on Tuesday night, replaced by Josh Bowler. Asked if he was okay to keep his place against a Boro side who sit in eighth place, Bloomfield said: “He just had a little issue at the end of the game. He’s got a bit of a tight groin which made him come off on Tuesday night, he’s had limited training in the last couple of days, but he’s desperate to play tomorrow afternoon.

"We’re going to give him up until kick off tomorrow to make the final call, he’s carrying a little something, but we hope he’ll be all right. He’s a tough player, he wants to play, he wants to contribute, he’s been great for us, leading the line, he’s been a fantastic character around the place as well. So we’ll give him until tomorrow but we hope he’ll be okay. If he isn’t it will open up an opportunity for somebody else but we hope he’ll be fine.”

With Morris clearly determined to play if at all physically possible, much the same way that Jordan Clark revealed he will be popping painkillers to ensure he can feature during the run-in, Bloomfield was pleased to see two senior players giving their all, as he continued: “That shows how much they care. It’s not always easy to play through injuries, but those two in particular, they’re all in.

"They’re doing everything they possibly can. They care for the club, they’ve obviously had some really good days and now they’re trying to help fight through a couple of tough times. But they’re both willing to go through the pain barrier for the football club and the supporters and for their team-mates and I can’t speak highly enough of those two guys. They’ve been absolutely brilliant since we’ve been here, both on and off the pitch and we really hope they’ll both be fine for tomorrow.”

At the other end of the pitch, Bloomfield faces some real selection issues with Kal Naismith back from suspension, while Reece Burke is also fit having made his comeback from over three months out during the midweek success. With Christ Makosso impressing on the right of the back three, club record signing Mark McGuinness and Amari’i Bell taking the other two spots in Wales, plus Milli Alli, Jacob Brown and Zack Nelson all impressing from the bench in the second period, asked if he now faces the toughest decision over who makes the final XI since he took over back in January, the boss said: “Is it the hardest selection?

"There’s definitely competition for places, which is what we want. There’s a few choices to be made and I’ll make the best choices I feel are right for the game and for the momentum of the group. It’s tough choices but definitely what we want.”

Naismith’s absence thankfully wasn’t as keenly as it might have been on Tuesday night, meaning the defender, who had struggled to play three games in seven days last time out, missing the final match, will now be refreshed to face Boro. Bloomfield also admitted that he won’t rush Burke back either, saying: “No, it didn’t (Naismith’s sending off affect Luton), not in terms of his output during the week.

"With 11 men we really felt we could have gone and done something on Saturday, but that’s fine for Kal. He’s such a good pro, cares about what happens to us this season, he’s trained really well this week and it’s good to have him available for tomorrow. He’s (Burke) been fine. We’ve got to be careful with Burkey as he’s been out a long time and it was his first exposure on Tuesday night.

"He’s had the illness as well so he’s not had loads and loads of training, but he’s a massive character, a big personality, a real big player for our football club and someone we’re really, really pleased to have back. It’s great for him, he’s been fine off the back of Tuesday night. It was good for him to come on and get that clearance and be a part of the winning performance. There’s nothing better than coming back from injury and being part of a winning performance straight away, so it’s a real big boost to have him."

For once Luton are starting to see a limited number of players in the treatment room, with only Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong, Shandon Baptiste and Marvelous Nakamba ruled out of tomorrow’s match, Daiki Hashioka available if need be. Bloomfield said: “Chongy is now starting to do little bits with the group, small bits as he’s getting closer to full training. Teden’s back out on the grass which is good, not in full training with the group yet, but apart from that I think it’s as we were.

"We’re heading in the right direction, we had some lads carrying long term injuries so we have to be really careful with their training schedule. Sometimes those boys can’t train a full schedule like some of the other lads because of their long-term injuries that they have had, so we have to be really careful with them.

"We can’t have as many injuries as we’ve had, that’s not conducive to a successful environment in my opinion and we’re working through that with the medical department. They've been absolutely fantastic since we’ve come through the door, really aligned with how we want to work and the training periodisation of the week. We’re working the best we can to help get the boys in the best shape possible as it’s really vital that we have them fit and available.”

Just how he has made sure that Luton haven’t suffered with the kind of unavailability that plagued his predecessor Rob Edwards during his short time at the helm, Bloomfield admitted it has sometime been to the detriment of the team’ chances, adding: “I try and make a lot of sensible decision, try not to make it on emotion, but on fact.

"I try and do everything I can on evidence and fact, so if someone’s had an injury and they can’t train, then they can’t train. If we can’t push them through a fixture then we can’t push them through a fixture. If they’re available and they’re able to then great and if someone’s willing to go through the pain barrier for the cause, brilliant, but just trying to make as many sensible decisions as we can.

"It’s not always easy when we’ve been in the situation that we have and at times I might have made some sensible decisions that have meant we’re not as strong as we possibly could have been. But at the same time if you push someone through a game, they break and you lose them for three months, I’m not sure that’s the right thing to do either. So it’s just try and be responsible and try to make the best decision that you can for the long term and the short term future for the club.”