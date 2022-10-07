Morris eager to praise his Luton team-mates after being named Player of the Month

Carlton Morris fires a shot at goal against Huddersfield on Tuesday night

Striker Carlton Morris was eager to thank his Luton team-mates after winning the Championship Player of the Month for September this morning.

The 26-year-old picked up the honour after scoring four goals in four games, including a double against Coventry, as he is now up to six for the season already.

Although the club record signing has been grabbing the headlines with his prowess in front of goal, he believes it was just as much an award for the rest of his squad too, saying: “I want to pay tribute to my team-mates.

“Nothing in this game is achievable without a good squad of lads behind you, and that’s what we’ve got in abundance here.

“Everywhere you look there’s a smiling face that’s willing to help you.

"I’m very grateful for the EFL, Sky Bet and the judges for recognising what we’ve got cooking over here, as it’s more of a team award than anything.”

With Luton now on a four game unbeaten run, which has seen them climb back into play-off contention, Morris believes it is down to the hard work being put in by everyone at Kenilworth Road, particularly manager Nathan Jones and his backroom team.

He added: “We’re in good form at the moment, we are starting to find our groove and it’s about staying in it by doing the right things, getting the basics right and listening to the advice that the staff and the gaffer give us.

Advertisement

“They spend hours doing their due diligence so we can perform on a Saturday, expose weaknesses and use them to our advantage.