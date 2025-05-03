Morris reflects on an 'awful day' to end a 'terrible season' as Luton are condemned to the drop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town skipper speaks to the press after relegation is confirmed

Luton striker Carlton Morris had no idea what led to the ‘awful day’ to round off what had been a ‘terrible season’ for Town after they were relegated back to League One this afternoon.

The Hatters went to West Bromwich Albion, who had nothing to play for and on a run of one success in nine matches, knowing a fourth victory in a row would have secured their second tier status for another campaign. In the end a point would have been enough following Hull City’s 1-1 draw at Portsmouth, but the visitors simply never gave themselves a chance, 3-1 behind at the break due to some terrible defending, with the Baggies allowed to add another two simple goals by the hour mark.

Although Jordan Clark and Milli All cut the deficit to 5-3, the latter with his second of the contest, the embarrassing defeat saw Town dip under the dotted line once more, as they will be a League One club once more in the 2025-26 campaign. Following a run of 14 defeats from 15 away league games between September and March, Luton looked to have got things going on the road, unbeaten in their last four trips, but then chose the worst possible moment to serve up a display that was reminiscent of some of those woeful performances.

Carlton Morris consoles Town team-mate Jordan Clark after relegation was confirmed to League One - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Morris, who has featured in 41 of the 46 Championship fixtures this term, having to go off at half time with a back injury at the Hawthorns, couldn’t put his finger on why they had been so bad, as facing the press afterwards, saying: “What an awful day today and it's been a terrible season by all things considered. It was just signs of the sort of form that got us into this mess, really. I'm not too sure where that’s come from. The lads have dug so deep in the last few weeks and whether it's an energy output thing or the emotion of the day drained it, I’m honestly not sure.

"I have no idea, but what's done is done. Now we need to move on, obviously grieve for a bit, but focus turns to next season. Before the game in the warm-up, the lads were at it, they were brilliant, we went in with confidence, but I’ll have to watch the goals back, watch the game back to see what happened to be honest with you. We've obviously given ourselves too big of a mountain to climb, unfortunately.

"Ultimately today could have gone better, but not putting too much onus on just today, it was the earlier season form that got us into this mess. We've obviously given ourselves too big a mountain to climb. You can rattle off six, seven contributing factors to what led us to the position we’re now for sure. It’s unfortunate. Obviously I’m not going to go into detail on that, but it is what it is, we need to get our heads on next season.”