Morris urges Luton fans to 'never give up' in Town's battle to avoid relegation

​Luton skipper Carlton Morris has urged the Hatters’ supporters to ‘never give up’ as he still believes the club can escape relegation to League One this season.

On paper it looks a hard ask for Town do that following Sunday afternoon’s tame 2-0 defeat at local rivals Watford, a result that leaves them five points from safety with 12 matches to go. The first of those is a home clash with a resurgent Portsmouth team on Saturday who have won their last three matches to move 11 points clear of the Hatters. It then gets even harder, Luton visiting a title-chasing Burnley side the following weekend, who have conceded just nine goals all season and are yet to be beaten at Turf Moor.

Although the situation looks fairly bleak for the Hatters, asked if he had a message for fans who are quite rightly starting to lose belief at this stage of the campaign, Morris said: “Never give up, never give up supporting us. We’re a football club, we’re all in this together. When we’ve had the success we’ve all been together, now we’re in the difficult stage, we all stick together.

“It doesn't mean we're going to stop, doesn’t mean we're going to lie down at any point ever and stop working to put this right because the players deserve better, the staff deserve better, the fans especially deserve better than what we're giving them. This one game doesn’t define our season. It's not the way that dressing room is. We're not going to stop, not going to lie down. I’m already looking forward to focusing on the next game, working diligently and so hard this week to make sure that’s a positive result."

Discussing Luton stretching their winless run in the league to 12 games, suffering a ninth defeat in that sequence at Vicarage Road, then summing up his thoughts on what was another disappointing performance for their fans to witness, Morris added: “It’s a really frustrating result for the lads to take. We’re in a difficult moment at the minute, there’s no disputing that, but it’s how we get back and react. It’s not how many times you get beaten down, it’s how you get up and how you react as a football club and as a human being. That will be the message to the boys. We’re not going to give up without a fight, we’re going to hop straight back on our feet and concentrate on the next game.”