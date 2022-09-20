Mpanzu and Doughty are back in the starting line-up for Luton's Development squad

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu features for the Hatters this afternoon

Hatters duo Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Alfie Doughty are back on the teamsheet for the first time this season, with the pair playing for Luton's Development squad against Academy 23 at the Brache today.

Mpanzu hasn’t featured since the 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield last season, with manager Nathan Jones confirming recently that although he was back in training, the long-serving midfielder would need games before being ready to play in the Championship.

Doughty, meanwhile, arrived from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee in the summer, but picked up an injury in the pre-season game against West Ham United, which has kept him out ever since.

They are joined in the side another transfer window addition, goalkeeper Matt Macey, who was left out of the first team squad for the 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, plus teenager Tyrelle Newton, who signed his first pro deal today.

Also included after youngsters Casey Pettit and Avan Jones, along with Daniel Idiakhoa and Tra Lucas.

Hatters: Matt Macey, Avan Jones, Casey Pettit, Ben Tompkins, Alfie Doughty, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Tyrelle Newton, Daniel Idiakhoa, Conor Lawless, Tra Lucas, Tobias Braney.