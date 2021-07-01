Mpanzu hopeful of sorting his future out with Luton

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is hopeful of sorting out his future with the Hatters.

The long-serving 27-year-old has amassed 298 appearances for Town, scoring 19 goals, since moving from West Ham United in December 2013

A loan move initially, Mpanzu was signed permanently just a month later and has been at Kenilworth Road ever since, winning three promotions as the club rose from the Conference to the Championship.

His form last season saw the midfielder called up by DR Congo, as he made his debut in a 1-0 defeat against Tunisia recently.

Speaking before his recent friendly against Mali last month which ended 1-1, Mpanzu, whose contract with the Hatters expired today, told Herlone Studio: "I had stuff to sort out at my club before I flew out.

"We're still trying to sort it, but hopefully that can be sorted."

With two games under his belt now, discussing his international experience so far, Mpanzu added: "I'm impressed how this team has played.

"It's been a good selection for me to play for Congo, my mum and dad are Congolese so to be selected is very good.

"The camp has gone really well, we've been training with the coach so it's been good.

"Hopefully we can come back in September and we go for the (World Cup) qualifiers, do well and qualify for the World Cup.