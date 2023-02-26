Mpanzu reveals Morris was left 'angry' after Roberts' x-rated tackle could have left him with a 'broken leg'

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu admitted team-mate Carlton Morris was left feeling ‘angry’ with the challenge from Birmingham City defender Marc Roberts yesterday that could easily have left him with a broken leg.

After Morris had put Town into an early second half lead with a terrific header from Alfie Doughty’s left wing cross, Blues boss John Eustace made a triple substitution following the hour mark.

One of those was to introduce Roberts, who within 60 seconds was part of the most controversial incident of the game, diving in recklessly on Morris.

His first contact was off the ground and above the ball, while he also then caught Town’s top scorer around the knee with his other foot as well, in what was an awful challenge.

Despite being well position, referee David Webb only adjudged it worthy of a yellow card, with Morris forced off moments later after injuring his shoulder when going to ground under the tackle.

The two managers differed in their view afterwards, Luton boss Rob Edwards feeling, quite rightly, it was a red, with Blues chief John Eustace mystifyingly labelling it a an ‘excellent tackle’.

When asked for his opinion, and on how Morris had been in the changing room, Mpanzu said: “I’m not going to lie, I thought it was a good challenge but looking back on it, it’s not great at all.

Town striker Carlton Morris holds his shoulder during yesterday's 1-0 win at Birmingham

“I don’t know why the ref didn’t do more about it.

"Maybe it was his first challenge, but regardless of that, he could have broken his leg, but hopefully he’ll be all right and fit for Tuesday.

“He’s frustrated, he wants to play every game and is in great form.

"He’s in good spirits, but he’s angry at the challenge, although it was great to get three points and for him to get the winning goal.”

Morris had been responsible for only goal of the game moments after the interval, with his 13th of the season enough to separate the two sides, as Mpanzu added; “You know Carlton’s great in the air, so you just need to put the ball in the right area.

