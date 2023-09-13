News you can trust since 1891
Mpanzu wins third DR Congo cap as Leopards lose friendly to South Africa

Midfielder features during 1-0 loss in Johannesburg
By Mike Simmonds
Published 13th Sep 2023, 08:03 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST
Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu won his third DR Congo cap when coming on a second half substitute in the 1-0 defeat to South Africa on Tuesday.

The match, staged at the Venue Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, saw 7,304 in attendance, as Mpanzu began on the bench for his country, after they had sealed their place at the Africa Cup of Nations over the weekend.

The Leopards fell behind on 25 minutes to Burnley striker Lyle Foster’s close range finish after DR Congo couldn’t clear their lines.

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu came on for DR Congo against South Africa - pic: Liam SmithTown midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu came on for DR Congo against South Africa - pic: Liam Smith
After the break, Mpanzu, whose last appearance came back in June 2021, replaced Watford midfielder Eduoard Kayembe with 58 minutes on the clock.

He sent one cross just beyond his team-mates, and had another shot repelled, but the Town midfielder couldn’t help snatch an equaliser, South Africa going close to a second when Bathusi Aubaas forced a superb low save from Lionel Mpasi-Nzau.

DR Congo are back in action during November with World Cup qualifiers against Mauritania and Sudan.

