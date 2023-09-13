Mpanzu wins third DR Congo cap as Leopards lose friendly to South Africa

Watch more videos on Shots!

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu won his third DR Congo cap when coming on a second half substitute in the 1-0 defeat to South Africa on Tuesday.

The match, staged at the Venue Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, saw 7,304 in attendance, as Mpanzu began on the bench for his country, after they had sealed their place at the Africa Cup of Nations over the weekend.

The Leopards fell behind on 25 minutes to Burnley striker Lyle Foster’s close range finish after DR Congo couldn’t clear their lines.

After the break, Mpanzu, whose last appearance came back in June 2021, replaced Watford midfielder Eduoard Kayembe with 58 minutes on the clock.

He sent one cross just beyond his team-mates, and had another shot repelled, but the Town midfielder couldn’t help snatch an equaliser, South Africa going close to a second when Bathusi Aubaas forced a superb low save from Lionel Mpasi-Nzau.