New date for Luton's clash with Terriers as FA Cup tie is televised

Hatters take on Huddersfield in November

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town’s League One fixture at home to Huddersfield Town has been rearranged for Tuesday, November 25, with a 7.45pm kick-off

The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 11, was postponed due to international call ups, as a statement on the Hatters official website said: “The Ticket Office can advise that the Huddersfield fixture will be back on sale from 10am Thursday 23rd October. These tickets can be booked online or from the Ticket Office via phone or in person. Any new tickets will show the new date of the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, existing tickets already purchased for this fixture will also remain valid for the rearranged date. If any supporter does not have their original ticket or confirmation email, please contact the Ticket Office. Any supporter who had purchased tickets but is now unable to attend can contact the Ticket Office for a full refund, provided notification is received at least 24 hours prior to the new date.”

Luton's game with Huddersfield has a new date - pic: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Hatters’ Emirates FA Cup first round tie at home to National League side Forest Green Rovers has been selected for live broadcast on TNT Sports. The date of the fixture against the former Football League club, currently managed by former Leicester City and Wales midfielder Robbis Savage, has been confirmed for Friday, October 31, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Ticket prices are £15 for adults, £10 for over 66 and U22s and £1 for U17s, while those who are under 14 will need to be accompanied by an adult. Season card holders will be able to book their own seat online, via phone and in person until 3pm on Thursday.

Oak Road season card holders will be able to book their own seats in the Oak Road Stand, with all season card seats released at 3pm on Thursday. Any 25/26 Members will be able to purchase one seat per member from 4pm on Thursday, October 23 until 5pm on Friday, October 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These can be booked online or from the ticket office via phone or in person, with tickets available as digital tickets or physical tickets to be posted. All remaining tickets will be available on general sale from 5pm on Friday. These can be booked online or from the ticket office via phone or in person, although the club strongly recommend booking digital tickets where possible.