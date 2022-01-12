New date for the Hatters trip to Swansea

Luton head to Swansea early next month

Luton' s Championship trip to Swansea City has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 1, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The game had been due to take place over the Christmas period, but was postponed due to Covid cases in the Swans squad.

It is still not known whether supporters will be allowed to attend the Swansea.com stadium as large outdoor meetings in Wales have been prohibited since December 22 due to the restrictions enforced with rising Omicron cases.

The English Football League (EFL) have appealed to the Welsh government over the ban on fans though, with chief executive Trevor Birch claiming the country's three EFL clubs are at a 'disadvantage' as there are no restrictions at matches in England.