New Luton boss was thrilled Town added 'proper player' from Middlesbrough before he was appointed

Bloomfield excited to work with Guyana international

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was extremely happy to see the Hatters pounce in the transfer market to capture Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones prior to his arrival at Kenilworth Road.

The 25-year-old Guyana international was snapped up by Town for an undisclosed fee last Friday, just a day after previous boss Rob Edwards had left the club by mutual consent. Jones was given an immediate debut for the club when starting the 2-0 FA Cup third round defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, where he instantly showed just what he can bring to Luton’s forward play this season, one brilliantly mazy run inside the area ending with a close range shot saved by Reds keeper Carlos Miguel.

Although it was a deal that was done without Bloomfield’s say-so, the smile on his face when discussing Town’s latest addition said everything on his thoughts about getting to work with the exciting attacker, as he said: “He’s someone I’m very pleased to have. I think he’s a fantastic player. If you look at the team we’ve been playing with at Wycombe this year we’ve had a lot of pace out wide and he’s someone who’s able to go and do that for us. Seeing him in training he’s a proper player, so really pleased to have him, absolutely.”

New Town signing Isaiah Jones during his Luton debut at Nottingham Forest on Saturday - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet, who sanctioned the deal going through before deciding to appoint Bloomfield, making one of a number of bits of business he would like Town to complete before the deadline passes on Monday, February 3, added: “We’re delighted to get Isaiah in the door.

"One of things that’s interesting is as we were actually doing the deal for Isaiah, we actually started to discuss matters and it was a case of, if we look at our team right now, what it needs is pace on the width. So we decided to take that decision without a full check from our future gaffer coming in. Thankfully we made the right choice because I think he’s a player that he likes.”