New Luton signing wants to help Bermuda reach their first ever World Cup Finals

New Luton striker Nahki Wells has made himself available to help Bermuda in their efforts to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 35-year-old, who was born in Hamilton, the country’s capital, moved to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer recently, having seen his six year stint with Bristol City ended in the summer when he wasn’t offered a new contract by the Robins. Wells made his debut for the Gombey Boys over 15 years ago, when he featured during a 2-1 friendly loss to Saint Kitts and Nevis in December 2007, as the forward went on to notch his first goal on his fifth outing when Bermuda beat Trinidad 2-1 at the Bermudan National Stadium.

Wells bagged a brace in the 3-0 success over the Bahamas in the World Cup CONCACAF qualifying campaign in March 2015, with another double following in the CONCACAF Nations League qualifier against Panama in September 2019. He celebrated a first international hat-trick as Barbados were hammered 8-1 in a Gold Cup qualification match in July 2021, also notching a treble three years later when Bermuda thrashed Dominica 6-1 in the same competition.

The summer signing’s last outing was a 2-1 success against Antigua and Barbuda in November 2024, as with a total of 20 goals from 26 outings, has now put himself back in contention to try and help his country reach their first ever World Cup Finals when it is jointly held by Canada, Mexico and USA next year.

Bermuda, managed by Michael Findlay and currently 162nd in the FIFA rankings, will find it a difficult proposition though, as after beating Cuba 2-1 to finish second in their group and progress to the third round of continental qualifying, they been paired with Jamaica (70th), Curaçao (86th) and Trinidad and Tobago (101st) in Group B. Matches are to be played from September through November and speaking to the Royal Gazette, Wells, who netted in a 4-1 friendly victory over Colchester this week, said: “I am all in for the World Cup qualifiers and will be available for September's fixtures.

"I’m looking forward to being back at home and playing in front of our people in a few significant matches and hopefully we can have a chance of getting to the World Cup. I will look to get off to a flyer in the league with Luton, get up and running and be in a good place come the first international break. It would be no small feat but miracles can happen and that's how we're looking at it. I think we will be fully prepared to take on the challenge of trying to better those other three sides in our group. It will be tough, but why not dream?”