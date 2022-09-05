New manager for Luton midfielder Thorpe as former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink resigns from Burton Albion

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has left Burton Albion

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe will have a new manager in place after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink resigned as Burton Albion boss this morning.

The former Chelsea and Holland striker, who was on Sky Sports punditry duties at the Manchester United v Arsenal Premier League clash at Old Trafford yesterday, was in his second spell as Brewers boss having returned to the Pirelli Stadium in January 2021, leading them to 16th in League One last season.

It had been far tougher this team, Burton yet to win, losing all but one of their opening seven league games, that a 4-4 draw with Accrington Stanley to sit bottom of the table.

Hasselbaink had masterminded one success, beating Leicester City U21s 4-2 in the Papa John’s Trophy, but also went out of the Carabao Cup losing 2-0 at Rochdale, as assistant manager Dino Maamria will initially take charge of first team matters with support from the backroom staff.

Speaking via a statement on the club’s official website, he said: “I have taken the club as far as I can with the limited resources available and it is time for someone else to come in and inject some new energy.

"I would like to thank the fans, and everyone associated with the club, including the chairman, and to wish them all the best in the future.”

Thorpe, signed on deadline day by Burton, with Hasselbaink stating he would be a ‘great asset’, made his first appearance for the Brewers in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Oxford United, coming on with 16 minutes to go.

Already 2-0 down with Cameron Brannagan and Kyle Joseph scoring for the U’s, Victor Adeboyejo found the net in the 77th minute to give the visitors a lifeline, but they couldn’t muster an equaliser.