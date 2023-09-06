Newcastle midfielder heads to Standard Liege after Hatters move falls through
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Belgian Pro League side Standard Liège on loan for the rest of the season.
The 28-year-old had looked like he was going to move to Luton Town on a season-long loan ahead of the transfer window closing, but the deal ultimately fell through, with Town boss Rob Edwards saying: “He’s someone we had a look at, clearly, there was interest.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"He’s a good player but unfortunately we couldn’t quite agree a deal."
Hayden, who suffered with injury while on loan at Norwich last season, restricted to just 14 appearances, has played 171 times for the Magpies after they shelled out £2.5m to sign him from Arsenal in July 2016, scoring seven goals, playing a part in the club winning the Championship title in 2016/17.
Speaking to the Les Rouches official website about his acquisition, director of football Fergal Harkin said: “ Isaac is a quality player with physical impact and leadership.
“He will also bring his great experience acquired on the Premier League pitches to his new teammates and I am convinced that he will help us a lot this season."