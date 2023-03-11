'No animosity' between Swans boss Martin and Town chief Edwards as FA fine is accepted by City

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin insists he has ‘no animosity' towards Luton boss Rob Edwards or assistant Richie Kyle despite his red card at Kenilworth Road last weekend.

Late in the game, the visiting manager was involved in a mass brawl between both benches, reacting to Edwards coming on to the pitch to appeal against an off the ball incident.

After the dust had finally settled it saw both Martin and Kyle dismissed by referee Dean Whitestone, with both clubs charged by the FA for failing to ensure their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, with the two sent off also charged.

Referee Dean Whitestone dishes out a red card at the weekend

Speaking to the BBC, Martin confirmed he won’t appeal the decision and admitted things were fine with him and Edwards, who was a former team-mate during their time at Norwich City in their playing days.

He said: “I don't think it's going to end up in missing a game or anything.

"As long as I don't miss a game I'm fine.

"It really wasn't very much, there didn't need to be red cards at all but I guess something has to be done.

"There was no animosity after. We were in the office for 45 minutes after, it was absolutely fine.

"It really didn't need to happen and it was frustrating that it did.

"A red card for both, I'm not convinced it was necessary, especially when you have to be escorted across the pitch.

"I think we're (the managers) pretty good on the whole.

"I think we conduct ourselves in a fairly good manner, but we do care.

"We're not angels, I understand why everyone ends up going the same way, being angry at decisions and being aggressive.

"It's something I need to work on but I don't think we're anywhere near as bad as some.

"I don't think we have anything to change but we will learn from Saturday".

Town midfielder Allan Campbell who had been on the pitch at the time hadn’t noticed the incident on the sidelines to begin with, as he was focused on preparing to defend a Swans attack, adding: “I didn’t even know it was happening!

"They had a chance and it went for a corner, I turned round and everybody was fighting in the middle, so I’m not sure what happened.

