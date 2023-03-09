Luton have been fined for their part in a mass brawl between both dug-outs during the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

With 90 minutes on the clock, an off the ball incident on the pitch saw the backroom staff from both sides involved in a heated exchange that led to visiting boss Russell Martin and Hatters’ assistant Richie Kyle being sent off by referee Dean Whitestone.

Speaking afterwards, Town boss Rob Edwards had said: “I probably started it all off by appealing.

"I felt there was a hand to the face, whatever it was, I appealed.

“It's just emotions running high, there was a coming together, a bit of handbags, but nothing else.

“I’m a lover not a fighter.

"I appealed and then backed off really and left Richie, my bodyguard, to look after me.

Russell Martin and Richie Kyle are sent off at the weekend

"It was a coming together, it was nothing, just a lot of passion and emotion.”

Meanwhile, Martin, a former team-mate of Edwards during their days at Norwich City, added: “There doesn't need to be two red cards if I’m honest, it happens every week on the touchline.

"It just happened today at Luton where the touchlines are incredibly close to the pitch and incredibly close together.

“It’s played its part, I’ve played my part, Rob has played his part, Richie’s played his part.

"Rob’s not going to get fined and me and Richie are, so Rob’s all right.”

A statement from the FA released this afternoon said: “Luton Town and Swansea City have been charged following their EFL Championship match on Saturday 4 March.

"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 90th minute.

“Swansea's Russell Martin and Luton Town's Richie Kyle have been charged for alleged improper behaviour at that time too.

“Luton Town, Swansea City, Russell Martin and Richie Kyle all have until Monday 13 March to provide their respective responses.”

